2016 Ford Mustang

58,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,499

+ tax & licensing
$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2016 Ford Mustang

2016 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium+Red Leather+Accident Free

2016 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium+Red Leather+Accident Free

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

58,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6066711
  • Stock #: SP2577
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH5G5330760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Off Lease From Ford Canada! Balance of Ford Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.79% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

Ecoboost Premium+Red Leather+Camera+SYNC+Performace Package+Heated & Cooled Seats+Shaker Sound System+Remote Start

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

 

--519-697-0190--

 

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

 

$24,499

 

Taxes and licencing extra

 

NO HIDDEN FEES

 

Price Includes:

 

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

 

-> 3 Months Warranty

 

-> Balance of Ford Factory Warranty (5 Years or 100,000 KMs)

 

-> Oil Change

 

-> CarFax Report

 

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail 

 

  Operating Hours:

 

 Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

 

Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM

 

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM

 

Sunday: Closed

 

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

 

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

 

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

 

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

 

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

 

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

