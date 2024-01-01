Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford Taurus

179,565 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Taurus

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Taurus

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1726241917
  2. 1726241920
  3. 1726241922
  4. 1726241925
  5. 1726241928
  6. 1726241931
  7. 1726241933
  8. 1726241936
  9. 1726241939
  10. 1726241941
  11. 1726241945
  12. 1726241947
  13. 1726241950
  14. 1726241952
  15. 1726241954
  16. 1726241957
  17. 1726241960
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,565KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FAHP2J83GG123684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,565 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze AUTO, ALLOYS, ONLY 113KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze AUTO, ALLOYS, ONLY 113KMS, CERTIFIED 113,887 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 1997 Acura CL 3.0 V6, COUPE, UNDERCOATED, RARE, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
1997 Acura CL 3.0 V6, COUPE, UNDERCOATED, RARE, CERTIFIED 207,423 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda CR-V EX-L, LEATHER, ONLY 178KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2007 Honda CR-V EX-L, LEATHER, ONLY 178KMS, CERTIFIED 178,031 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Taurus