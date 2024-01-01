Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

179,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD*DOUBLE CAB*DARK BLUE*ONLY 179KMS*CERT

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD*DOUBLE CAB*DARK BLUE*ONLY 179KMS*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

179,500KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GTV2LEC4GZ363301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 GMC Sierra 1500