Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Kia Forte

145,000 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Forte

SX+New Tires+Roof+GPS+Cooled Leather+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
12432769

2016 Kia Forte

SX+New Tires+Roof+GPS+Cooled Leather+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1745269378
  2. 1745269377
  3. 1745269382
  4. 1745269376
  5. 1745269381
  6. 1745269378
  7. 1745269367
  8. 1745269382
  9. 1745269377
  10. 1745269377
  11. 1745269382
  12. 1745269378
  13. 1745269380
  14. 1745269381
  15. 1745269377
  16. 1745269381
  17. 1745269377
  18. 1745269378
  19. 1745269379
  20. 1745269373
  21. 1745269376
  22. 1745269378
  23. 1745269381
  24. 1745269382
  25. 1745269381
  26. 1745269376
  27. 1745269380
  28. 1745269377
  29. 1745269376
  30. 1745269374
  31. 1745269374
  32. 1745269373
  33. 1745269374
  34. 1745269374
  35. 1745269373
  36. 1745269376
  37. 1745269375
  38. 1745269382
  39. 1745269376
  40. 1745269373
  41. 1745269374
  42. 1745269378
  43. 1745269382
  44. 1745269376
  45. 1745269381
  46. 1745269373
  47. 1745269380
  48. 1745269377
  49. 1745269377
  50. 1745269374
  51. 1745269374
  52. 1745269373
  53. 1745269380
  54. 1745269376
  55. 1745269374
  56. 1745269381
  57. 1745269376
  58. 1745269375
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFZ4A83G5486230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2016 Kia Forte SX+New Tires+Roof+GPS+Cooled Leather+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2016 Kia Forte SX+New Tires+Roof+GPS+Cooled Leather+CLEAN CARFAX 145,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus NX 200t NX 200T AWD+New Tires+Roof+GPS+ACCIDENT FREE for sale in London, ON
2016 Lexus NX 200t NX 200T AWD+New Tires+Roof+GPS+ACCIDENT FREE 86,000 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Soul EX+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C+ for sale in London, ON
2016 Kia Soul EX+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C+ 133,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Forte