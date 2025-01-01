$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Kia Forte
SX+New Tires+Roof+GPS+Cooled Leather+CLEAN CARFAX
2016 Kia Forte
SX+New Tires+Roof+GPS+Cooled Leather+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFZ4A83G5486230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Motors
2016 Kia Forte SX+New Tires+Roof+GPS+Cooled Leather+CLEAN CARFAX 145,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus NX 200t NX 200T AWD+New Tires+Roof+GPS+ACCIDENT FREE 86,000 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul EX+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C+ 133,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Sport Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-697-XXXX(click to show)
519-697-0190
Alternate Numbers519-697-6465
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sport Motors
519-697-0190
2016 Kia Forte