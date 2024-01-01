Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mazda CX-5

139,000 KM

Details Features

$17,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda CX-5

Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

Touring AWD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1711134715
  2. 1711134711
  3. 1711134713
  4. 1711134714
  5. 1711134712
  6. 1711134715
  7. 1711134710
  8. 1711134710
  9. 1711134710
  10. 1711134711
  11. 1711134711
  12. 1711134714
  13. 1711134713
  14. 1711134713
  15. 1711134715
  16. 1711134713
  17. 1711134713
  18. 1711134713
  19. 1711134714
  20. 1711134715
  21. 1711134715
  22. 1711134713
  23. 1711134711
  24. 1711134715
  25. 1711134714
  26. 1711134713
  27. 1711134713
  28. 1711134714
  29. 1711134715
  30. 1711134715
  31. 1711134710
  32. 1711134710
  33. 1711134715
  34. 1711134710
  35. 1711134710
  36. 1711134710
  37. 1711134711
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE4CY9G0746290

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2017 Nissan Maxima Platinum for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan Maxima Platinum 49,000 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA 4WD for sale in London, ON
2011 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA 4WD 196,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged for sale in London, ON
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged 62,000 KM $47,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5