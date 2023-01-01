$44,991+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 144' High Roof / Rooftop A/C
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 144' High Roof / Rooftop A/C
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,991
+ taxes & licensing
67,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WD3BE7DD2GP205993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Features

Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter