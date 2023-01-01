Menu
67,000 KM

Details Features

$44,991

+ tax & licensing
2500 144' High Roof / Rooftop A/C

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 144' High Roof / Rooftop A/C

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

67,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WD3BE7DD2GP205993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter