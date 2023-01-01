$94,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
ROADTREK SS AGILE*CAMPER VAN*SOLAR*LOADED*CERT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
157,850KM
Used
VIN WDABE7CD5GP291732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Class B (Camper Van)
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 157,850 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
