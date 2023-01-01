Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ROADTREK SS AGILE*CAMPER VAN*SOLAR*LOADED*CERT for sale in London, ON

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

157,850 KM

Details Features

$94,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

ROADTREK SS AGILE*CAMPER VAN*SOLAR*LOADED*CERT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

ROADTREK SS AGILE*CAMPER VAN*SOLAR*LOADED*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1702743750
  2. 1702743750
  3. 1702743750
  4. 1702743750
  5. 1702743750
  6. 1702743750
  7. 1702743750
  8. 1702743750
  9. 1702743750
  10. 1702743750
  11. 1702743750
  12. 1702743750
  13. 1702743750
  14. 1702743750
  15. 1702743750
  16. 1702743750
  17. 1702743750
  18. 1702743750
  19. 1702743750
  20. 1702743750
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$94,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
157,850KM
Used
VIN WDABE7CD5GP291732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Class B (Camper Van)
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 157,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2018 Mitsubishi RVR for sale in London, ON
2018 Mitsubishi RVR 0 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS*3.8L V6*ONLY 46,000KMS*LEATHER*SUNROOF*CERT for sale in London, ON
2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS*3.8L V6*ONLY 46,000KMS*LEATHER*SUNROOF*CERT 46,846 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Armada PLATINUM*ONLY 5,000KMS*AS NEW*NO ACCIDENTS*CERT for sale in London, ON
2023 Nissan Armada PLATINUM*ONLY 5,000KMS*AS NEW*NO ACCIDENTS*CERT 5,775 KM $74,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$94,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter