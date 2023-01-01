2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $15,749</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – <u>Tax & licensing ONLY</u></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>You’ll get a trustworthy Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>100+ Vehicles in ONE location</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none; mso-bidi-font-weight: bold;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage! </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Every Vehicle Comes With:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Safety Certificate </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>200- Point Inspection </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 7.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: #3e414f;> </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9;>Balance of Mitsubishi Comprehensive & Power Train Factory Warranty 10 Years or 160,000 KM</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Free Carfax History Verified Report </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Arial; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>><span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>This Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC is equipped with: </span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #333333; background: white;>Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Headlight Strips,, USB Input, & Heated Seats!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings; color: #1e293b; mso-color-alt: windowtext; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>Ø<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;><a href=http://www.sportmotors.ca/><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></a></span><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #3e414f; background: #F9F9F9; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;> </span></p>

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,749

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC+Heated Seats+A/C+Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC+Heated Seats+A/C+Clean Carfax

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1703717725
  2. 1703717725
  3. 1703717725
  4. 1703717725
  5. 1703717725
  6. 1703717730
  7. 1703717725
  8. 1703717725
  9. 1703717724
  10. 1703717724
  11. 1703717725
  12. 1703717716
  13. 1703717725
  14. 1703717725
  15. 1703717725
  16. 1703717725
  17. 1703717725
  18. 1703717725
  19. 1703717725
  20. 1703717724
  21. 1703717724
  22. 1703717724
  23. 1703717726
  24. 1703717725
  25. 1703717723
  26. 1703717726
  27. 1703717721
  28. 1703717722
  29. 1703717725
  30. 1703717724
  31. 1703717724
  32. 1703717724
  33. 1703717724
  34. 1703717726
  35. 1703717725
  36. 1703717724
  37. 1703717724
  38. 1703717726
  39. 1703717724
  40. 1703717726
  41. 1703717724
  42. 1703717723
  43. 1703717724
  44. 1703717724
  45. 1703717723
  46. 1703717724
  47. 1703717723
  48. 1703717724
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,749

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A38GZ600196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Ø  Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $15,749

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>      Balance of Mitsubishi Comprehensive & Power Train Factory Warranty 10 Years or 160,000 KM

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  This Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC is equipped with: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Headlight Strips,, USB Input, & Heated Seats!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC+Heated Seats+A/C+Clean Carfax for sale in London, ON
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC+Heated Seats+A/C+Clean Carfax 145,000 KM $15,749 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Pathfinder S 4WD 7 Passenger+GPS+CAM+Remote Start+CLEANCARFAX for sale in London, ON
2019 Nissan Pathfinder S 4WD 7 Passenger+GPS+CAM+Remote Start+CLEANCARFAX 126,000 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Prefferred AWD+New Tires+Brakes+Camera+CLEANCARFAX for sale in London, ON
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Prefferred AWD+New Tires+Brakes+Camera+CLEANCARFAX 77,000 KM $26,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,749

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander