Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Maxima

55,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Maxima

2016 Nissan Maxima

Platinum+Service Records Since Day 1+ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Maxima

Platinum+Service Records Since Day 1+ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

55,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5845545
  • Stock #: SP2212
  • VIN: 1N4AA6APXGC445280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE Owner! Accident Free! Off Lease From Nissan Canada! Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

PLATINUM+Power Memory HEATED & COOLED Leather Seats+Power Heated Steering Wheel+Adaptive Cruise Control+Blind Spot Monitor+Rear Cross Traffic Radar+Front & Rear Parking Sensors+Emergency Brake Assist+Panoramic Sunroof+Rear View Camera+Navigation+ Bluetooth+Heated Steering Wheel+Keyless Push Button Start & Entry+Remote Start+Alloys+2 Keys+Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty (5 Years or 100,000 KMs)

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$23,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Balance of Nissan Factory Warranty (5 Years or 100,000 KMs)

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail 

-> Brand New Rear Brake Pads

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dual Moonroof
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2018 Ford Fusion SE ...
 43,000 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra S...
 29,000 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra S...
 36,000 KM
$13,649 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory