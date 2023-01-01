Menu
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

75,141 KM

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

75,141KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5060
  • Mileage 75,141 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Nissan Pathfinder or just a Nissan Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Nissan Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Nissan Pathfinders or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW NISSAN PATHFINDER!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW NISSAN PATHFINDER INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Nissan Pathfinder
* Finished in Grey, makes this Nissan look sharp

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Navigation System
AM/FM/CD

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING
7 PASSENGER

Windows

Dual Moonroof

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

LEATHER
4WD
Electric Mirrors
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-XXXX

519-659-0888

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2016 Nissan Pathfinder