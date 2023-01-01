2016 Nissan Sentra

Menu
<p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Clean Carfax! Accident Free!  All-In Price: $12,499</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – <u style=box-sizing: border-box;>Tax & licensing ONLY</u></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>You’ll get a trustworthy Sentra</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>100+ Vehicles in ONE location</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN</span></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Every Vehicle Comes With:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>200- Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Free Carfax History Verified Report</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>This Nissan Sentra SV is equipped with: </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #333333; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;>Rear View Camera, Heated Seats+Keyless Push Button Start & Entry+Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Bluetooth, USB Input! </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: black;><a style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: transparent; color: #dc2626; text-decoration-line: none; href=http://www.sportmotors.ca/><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: #f9f9f9;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></a></span></p>

2016 Nissan Sentra

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV+New Tires+Camera+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV+New Tires+Camera+Heated Seats+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP3GL641050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Teal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

Email Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Sentra