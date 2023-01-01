Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman 5.7L V8 4x4+New Tires+A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman 5.7L V8 4x4+New Tires+A/C

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1687367542
  2. 1687367549
  3. 1687367555
  4. 1687367561
  5. 1687367568
  6. 1687367573
  7. 1687367580
  8. 1687367586
  9. 1687367592
  10. 1687367598
  11. 1687367604
  12. 1687367610
  13. 1687367617
  14. 1687367622
  15. 1687367629
  16. 1687367635
  17. 1687367641
  18. 1687367647
  19. 1687367654
  20. 1687367660
  21. 1687367668
  22. 1687367676
  23. 1687367682
  24. 1687367688
  25. 1687367695
  26. 1687367702
  27. 1687367708
  28. 1687367716
  29. 1687367723
  30. 1687367729
  31. 1687367734
  32. 1687367740
  33. 1687367748
  34. 1687367754
  35. 1687367761
  36. 1687367768
  37. 1687367776
  38. 1687367784
  39. 1687367792
  40. 1687367800
  41. 1687367806
  42. 1687367812
  43. 1687367819
  44. 1687367826
  45. 1687367832
  46. 1687367839
  47. 1687367850
  48. 1687367861
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10092375
  • Stock #: SP3072
  • VIN: 1C6RR7XTXGS195794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, No Hidden Fees! Rates Starting @ 7.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

5.7L V8+Brand New Tires+A/C

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$18,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2016 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 183,000 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE+...
 133,000 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 22,000 KM
$29,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory