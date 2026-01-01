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2016 Scion iM

98,000 KM

Details Features

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Scion iM

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14030121

2016 Scion iM

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
98,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNKARJE6GJ518294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

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519-601-XXXX

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519-601-7474

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$15,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2016 Scion iM