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2016 Scion iM
2016 Scion iM
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,991
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
98,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNKARJE6GJ518294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
$15,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2016 Scion iM