2016 Subaru Impreza

$21,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 2 , 2 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9801343

9801343 Stock #: FS:16130

FS:16130 VIN: JF1GPAB66GH292384

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,265 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.