$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2016 Subaru Legacy

2016 Subaru Legacy

Limited W/Tech Pkg+Eye Sight+AWD+Accident Free

2016 Subaru Legacy

Limited W/Tech Pkg+Eye Sight+AWD+Accident Free

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5233652
  • Stock #: SP2014
  • VIN: 4S3BNCN61G3043912
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE Owner! Clean CarFax! Off Lease From Subaru Canada! Balance of Subaru Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.79% With Up To 6 Month Payment Deferral O.A.C 

 

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

 

Limited+Tech+AWD+Safety PKG+Navigation+Rear View Camera+Sunroof+Power Leather Heated Seats+Blind Spot Monitor+Rear Cross Traffic+Collision Alert+Proximity Keyless Push Button Start+Bluetooth+AUX & USB Input+ XM Radio+2 Keys+Balance of Subaru Factory Warranty

 

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

 

--519-697-0190--

 

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

 

$16,499

 

Taxes and licencing extra

 

NO HIDDEN FEES

 

Price Includes:

 

-> Safety Certificate

 

-> 3 Months Warranty

 

-> Balance of Subaru Factory Warranty (5 Years or 100,000 KMs)

 

-> Oil Change & Filter

 

-> CarFax Report

 

-> Full Interior and exterior detail 

 

 

  Operating Hours:

 

 Monday to Thursday: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

 

Friday: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM

 

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM

 

Sunday: Closed

 

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

 

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

 

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

 

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

 

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • ONE OWNER
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Accident Free
  • Lease Return
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

