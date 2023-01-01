Menu
Account
2016 Toyota Venza

104,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2016 Toyota Venza

2016 Toyota Venza

Limited AWD+Camera+GPS+PanoRoof+CLEAN CARFAX

2016 Toyota Venza

Limited AWD+Camera+GPS+PanoRoof+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

104,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10121193
  • Stock #: SP3087
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB5GU123012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! Balance of Hyundai Factory Warranty! Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, No Hidden Fees! Rates Starting @ 7.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

Limited AWD+GPS+Panoramic Sunroof+Xenons+JPL Sound System+Heated Leather Power Seats+Rear View Camera

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$23,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Push Button Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

519-697-6465
