2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>All-In Price: $13,499</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – <u style=box-sizing: border-box;>Tax & licensing ONLY</u></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>You’ll get a trustworthy Volkswagen Jetta</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>100+ Vehicles in ONE location</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN</span></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Every Vehicle Comes With:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>200- Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Free Carfax History Verified Report</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>This Jetta is equipped with: </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #333333; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;>Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, & Heated Seats!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #1e293b; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Ø<span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: black;><a style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: transparent; color: #dc2626; text-decoration-line: none; href=http://www.sportmotors.ca/><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: #f9f9f9;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></a></span></p>

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline+Camera+ApplePlay+HeatedSeats+CLEANCARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline+Camera+ApplePlay+HeatedSeats+CLEANCARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1701794160
  2. 1701794161
  3. 1701794160
  4. 1701794160
  5. 1701794159
  6. 1701794159
  7. 1701794160
  8. 1701794160
  9. 1701794159
  10. 1701794161
  11. 1701794158
  12. 1701794159
  13. 1701794160
  14. 1701794159
  15. 1701794160
  16. 1701794157
  17. 1701794160
  18. 1701794160
  19. 1701794160
  20. 1701794160
  21. 1701794160
  22. 1701794160
  23. 1701794160
  24. 1701794160
  25. 1701794160
  26. 1701794161
  27. 1701794160
  28. 1701794160
  29. 1701794159
  30. 1701794159
  31. 1701794158
  32. 1701794158
  33. 1701794158
  34. 1701794158
  35. 1701794159
  36. 1701794159
  37. 1701794160
  38. 1701794160
  39. 1701794160
  40. 1701794159
  41. 1701794160
  42. 1701794161
  43. 1701794161
  44. 1701794161
  45. 1701794161
  46. 1701794161
  47. 1701794161
  48. 1701794160
  49. 1701794160
  50. 1701794161
  51. 1701794159
  52. 1701794160
  53. 1701794160
  54. 1701794158
  55. 1701794158
  56. 1701794161
  57. 1701794161
  58. 1701794157
  59. 1701794159
  60. 1701794159
  61. 1701794158
  62. 1701794157
  63. 1701794158
  64. 1701794157
  65. 1701794158
  66. 1701794158
  67. 1701794159
  68. 1701794158
  69. 1701794157
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW267AJ5GM256260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ø  All-In Price: $13,499

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Volkswagen Jetta

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  This Jetta is equipped with: Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, & Heated Seats!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Motors

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE+Sunroof+ApplePlay+Camera+Tinted+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in London, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE+Sunroof+ApplePlay+Camera+Tinted+CLEAN CARFAX 84,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chrysler 300 S+Camera+ApplePlay+Heated Leather+Remote Start for sale in London, ON
2019 Chrysler 300 S+Camera+ApplePlay+Heated Leather+Remote Start 145,000 KM SOLD
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT+ApplePlay+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C for sale in London, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT+ApplePlay+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C 160,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta