2017 Acura ILX

145,844 KM

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura ILX

A-SPEC

2017 Acura ILX

A-SPEC

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

145,844KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5271
  • Mileage 145,844 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Acura Ilx or just a Acura Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Acura Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Acura Ilxs or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW ACURA ILX!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW ACURA ILX INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Acura Ilx
* Finished in Silver, makes this Acura look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
5 Passenger
Cloth Seats

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM/CD

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Independent Climate Control
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-XXXX

519-659-0888

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2017 Acura ILX