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Used 2017 Buick Enclave for sale in London, ON

2017 Buick Enclave

170,740 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Buick Enclave

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14256719

2017 Buick Enclave

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

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$CALL

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Used
170,740KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,740 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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519-659-7111

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2017 Buick Enclave