2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Ø  Two Owner!  All-In Price: $13,999
Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY
Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing
Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5
Ø  You'll get a trustworthy Chevrolet Cruze
Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location Ø  Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN Ø  Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN Ø  Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU! Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild! Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage! Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:
>     Safety Certificate >     200- Point Inspection >     Brake Service & Paint Protection
>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty >     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter >     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail >     Free Carfax History Verified Report
>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio) >     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM) Ø  This Cruze is equipped with: Rear View Camera, Cruise Control+Traction & Stability Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, & Keyless Entry! Ø  This Cruze has 4 Brand New Tires & Rear Brake Pads! Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!
Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

160,000 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
LT+ApplePlay+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM4HS595858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Ø  Two Owner!  All-In Price: $13,999

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Chevrolet Cruze

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  This Cruze is equipped with: Rear View Camera, Cruise Control+Traction & Stability Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, & Keyless Entry!

Ø  This Cruze has 4 Brand New Tires & Rear Brake Pads!

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

