2017 Chevrolet Spark

Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $12,499 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available! No Unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash
SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 -
Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us! Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5
You'll get a trustworthy Chevrolet Spark LT 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)
SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:
We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms Brake Service & Paint Protection
90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty Balance of Chevrolet Comprehensive & Power Train Factory Warranty (5 Years or 100,000  KMs) Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change
Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail Carfax History Verified Report
3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio) Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM) Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan! Financing: Better than bank rates! We'll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild! Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!
Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!
Vehicle Features:
Chevrolet Driver Assistance Safety Features:
Rear View Camera, BCruise Control, Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, & Fog Lights!
Chevrolet High-Value Features:
Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, & A/C!
We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!
WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

2017 Chevrolet Spark

94,000 KM

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT+ApplePlay+Camera+New Tires+Brakes+CLEAN CARFAX

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT+ApplePlay+Camera+New Tires+Brakes+CLEAN CARFAX

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA6HC788859

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

è Two Owners! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $12,499 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!

è No Unethical Penalties or tricks for paying cash

è SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 -

è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!

è Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

è You’ll get a trustworthy Chevrolet Spark LT

è 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)

è SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:

1.     Safety Certificate

2.     200 Point Inspection

3.     4 BRAND-NEW All-Season Tires & Black Wheels Installed & Balanced on the vehicle

4.     BRAND NEW Front Brakes (Pads & Rotors) Installed on the vehicle

5.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms

6.     Brake Service & Paint Protection

7.     90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty

8.     Balance of Chevrolet Comprehensive & Power Train Factory Warranty (5 Years or 100,000  KMs)

9.     Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change

10.Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

11.Carfax History Verified Report

12.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)

13.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

 

è Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!

è Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!

è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!

è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

è Chevrolet Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, BCruise Control, Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights, & Fog Lights!

 

è Chevrolet High-Value Features:

Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, & A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!

 

 

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Accident Free
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190

519-697-6465
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2017 Chevrolet Spark