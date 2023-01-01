2017 Dodge Charger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10219797

10219797 Stock #: SP3097

SP3097 VIN: 2C3CDXJG9HH623991

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.