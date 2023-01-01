Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Charger

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD+New Tires+Heated Seats+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD+New Tires+Heated Seats+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

  1. 1690234342
  2. 1690234345
  3. 1690234349
  4. 1690234353
  5. 1690234356
  6. 1690234359
  7. 1690234363
  8. 1690234367
  9. 1690234370
  10. 1690234374
  11. 1690234377
  12. 1690234380
  13. 1690234383
  14. 1690234385
  15. 1690234388
  16. 1690234390
  17. 1690234393
  18. 1690234397
  19. 1690234400
  20. 1690234404
  21. 1690234408
  22. 1690234411
  23. 1690234415
  24. 1690234418
  25. 1690234422
  26. 1690234425
  27. 1690234429
  28. 1690234434
  29. 1690234444
  30. 1690234447
  31. 1690234451
  32. 1690234454
  33. 1690234458
  34. 1690234462
  35. 1690234465
  36. 1690234469
  37. 1690234473
  38. 1690234476
  39. 1690234480
  40. 1690234484
  41. 1690234488
  42. 1690234491
  43. 1690234495
  44. 1690234498
  45. 1690234501
  46. 1690234506
  47. 1690234509
  48. 1690234513
  49. 1690234517
  50. 1690234521
  51. 1690234524
  52. 1690234528
  53. 1690234532
  54. 1690234535
  55. 1690234539
  56. 1690234543
  57. 1690234546
  58. 1690234550
  59. 1690234553
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10219797
  • Stock #: SP3097
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG9HH623991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, No Hidden Fees! Rates Starting @ 7.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

SXT AWD+4 Brand New All Season Tires+Bluetooth+Heated Seats+A/C

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$24,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 129,000 KM
$20,499 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Legacy T...
 62,000 KM
$29,499 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 97,000 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory