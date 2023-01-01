Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in London, ON

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

189,806 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1702778678
  2. 1702778678
  3. 1702778678
  4. 1702778678
  5. 1702778678
  6. 1702778678
  7. 1702778678
  8. 1702778678
  9. 1702778678
  10. 1702778678
  11. 1702778678
  12. 1702778678
  13. 1702778678
  14. 1702778678
  15. 1702778678
  16. 1702778678
  17. 1702778678
  18. 1702778678
  19. 1702778678
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
189,806KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9HR775672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 1069
  • Mileage 189,806 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2018 Mitsubishi RVR for sale in London, ON
2018 Mitsubishi RVR 0 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS*3.8L V6*ONLY 46,000KMS*LEATHER*SUNROOF*CERT for sale in London, ON
2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS*3.8L V6*ONLY 46,000KMS*LEATHER*SUNROOF*CERT 46,846 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Armada PLATINUM*ONLY 5,000KMS*AS NEW*NO ACCIDENTS*CERT for sale in London, ON
2023 Nissan Armada PLATINUM*ONLY 5,000KMS*AS NEW*NO ACCIDENTS*CERT 5,775 KM $74,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan