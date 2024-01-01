Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

292,615 KM

Details Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus***LOADED**LEATHER**CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus***LOADED**LEATHER**CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1706193833
  2. 1706193833
  3. 1706193833
  4. 1706193833
  5. 1706193833
  6. 1706193833
  7. 1706193833
  8. 1706193833
  9. 1706193833
  10. 1706193833
  11. 1706193833
  12. 1706193833
  13. 1706193833
  14. 1706193833
  15. 1706193833
  16. 1706193833
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
292,615KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDGXHR783731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 292,615 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4X4 OFF ROAD*ONLY 32KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4X4 OFF ROAD*ONLY 32KMS*CERTIFIED 32,916 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chrysler 300 C *LEATHER*V8 HEMI*193KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Chrysler 300 C *LEATHER*V8 HEMI*193KMS*CERTIFIED 193,171 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4X4 OFF ROAD*ONLY 91KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4X4 OFF ROAD*ONLY 91KMS*CERTIFIED 91,698 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan