2017 Dodge Journey

123,128 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey

RT

2017 Dodge Journey

RT

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,128KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 123,128 KM

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Journey or just a Dodge Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Dodge Journeys or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE JOURNEY!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE JOURNEY INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Journey
* Finished in Red, makes this Dodge look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Emergency brake assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Dual Vanity Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Steel spare wheel

Convenience

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Keyless Ignition
USB Connection
AUX
1 touch power windows
Remote keyless power door locks
Post Collision Safety System
2 YEAR=FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED
SURAL FRONT SIDE MOUNTED AIRBAGS
REAR CENTRE-3 POINT BELT
DUAL ZONE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
TEMPORARY SPARE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

