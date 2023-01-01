Menu
2017 Ford Escape

97,000 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
SE+ApplePlay+Camera+New Tires+Sensors+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

97,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10155210
  • Stock #: SP3100
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD7HUA86126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Accident Free! Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, No Hidden Fees! Rates Starting @ 7.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

SE+Apple CarPlay+Android Auto+Navigation+Rear View Camera+USB Input+Heated Seats+Rear Parking Sensors+4 Brand New Tires 

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

