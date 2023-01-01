Menu
2017 Ford Escape

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,249

+ tax & licensing
$20,249

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD+New Tires & Brakes+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD+New Tires & Brakes+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,249

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10340544
  • Stock #: SP3150
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G91HUE58267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax! Accident Free! Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, No Hidden Fees! Rates Starting @ 7.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

SE 4WD+Apple CarPlay+Android Auto+Rear View Camera+USB Input+Heated Seats+Rear Parking Sensors+4 Brand New All Season Tires+New Front Brakes!

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$20,249

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

->  4 Brand New Tires

->  Brand New Front Brake Pads & Rotors

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

*Please note that price is subject to change without notice*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

