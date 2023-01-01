Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,249 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10340544

10340544 Stock #: SP3150

SP3150 VIN: 1FMCU9G91HUE58267

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

