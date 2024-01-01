Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Escape

Details Features

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1716486641
  2. 1716486641
  3. 1716486640
  4. 1716486640
  5. 1716486641
  6. 1716486640
  7. 1716486639
  8. 1716486639
  9. 1716486640
  10. 1716486642
  11. 1716486642
  12. 1716486641
  13. 1716486641
  14. 1716486641
  15. 1716486642
  16. 1716486641
  17. 1716486640
  18. 1716486640
  19. 1716486639
  20. 1716486640
  21. 1716486641
  22. 1716486640
  23. 1716486641
  24. 1716486639
  25. 1716486640
  26. 1716486640
  27. 1716486639
  28. 1716486639
  29. 1716486640
  30. 1716486641
  31. 1716486640
  32. 1716486641
  33. 1716486640
  34. 1716486640
  35. 1716486640
  36. 1716486640
  37. 1716486640
  38. 1716486640
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J93HUD88005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S for sale in London, ON
2013 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 101,000 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Cadillac CTS for sale in London, ON
2010 Cadillac CTS 163,000 KM $8,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD for sale in London, ON
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD 107,000 KM $18,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape