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2017 Ford Escape
SE
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
137,348KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G90HUE26877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 17MW0625
- Mileage 137,348 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Escape SE Well-Equipped, Comfortable & Ready for the Road
Experience the perfect combination of versatility, comfort, and efficiency with this 2017 Ford Escape SE. This stylish SUV is designed to handle daily commutes, family adventures, and weekend getaways with ease. With its spacious interior, modern technology, and impressive safety features, the Escape SE delivers exceptional value for drivers seeking a dependable and practical vehicle.
Key Features Include:
Fuel-efficient EcoBoost engine
Automatic transmission
Front-wheel drive (or AWD if applicable)
Heated front seats
Power driver's seat
Dual-zone automatic climate control
SYNC infotainment system with voice controls
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Rearview backup camera
Remote keyless entry
Push-button start
Cruise control
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Alloy wheels
Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls
AM/FM/CD audio system with USB and auxiliary inputs
Fold-flat rear seats for expanded cargo space
Advanced airbag system and traction control
The 2017 Ford Escape SE offers a smooth ride, confident handling, and plenty of cargo room, making it an excellent choice for families, commuters, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Meticulously inspected by our dealership team, this SUV is ready for its next owner.
Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see why the Ford Escape continues to be one of the most popular compact SUVs on the road. Financing options available, and trade-ins are welcome.
Experience the perfect combination of versatility, comfort, and efficiency with this 2017 Ford Escape SE. This stylish SUV is designed to handle daily commutes, family adventures, and weekend getaways with ease. With its spacious interior, modern technology, and impressive safety features, the Escape SE delivers exceptional value for drivers seeking a dependable and practical vehicle.
Key Features Include:
Fuel-efficient EcoBoost engine
Automatic transmission
Front-wheel drive (or AWD if applicable)
Heated front seats
Power driver's seat
Dual-zone automatic climate control
SYNC infotainment system with voice controls
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Rearview backup camera
Remote keyless entry
Push-button start
Cruise control
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Alloy wheels
Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls
AM/FM/CD audio system with USB and auxiliary inputs
Fold-flat rear seats for expanded cargo space
Advanced airbag system and traction control
The 2017 Ford Escape SE offers a smooth ride, confident handling, and plenty of cargo room, making it an excellent choice for families, commuters, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Meticulously inspected by our dealership team, this SUV is ready for its next owner.
Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see why the Ford Escape continues to be one of the most popular compact SUVs on the road. Financing options available, and trade-ins are welcome.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Forest City Mazda
652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
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Forest City Mazda
519-649-1800
2017 Ford Escape