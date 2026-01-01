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2017 Ford Escape SE Well-Equipped, Comfortable & Ready for the Road<br><br>Experience the perfect combination of versatility, comfort, and efficiency with this 2017 Ford Escape SE. This stylish SUV is designed to handle daily commutes, family adventures, and weekend getaways with ease. With its spacious interior, modern technology, and impressive safety features, the Escape SE delivers exceptional value for drivers seeking a dependable and practical vehicle.<br><br>Key Features Include:<br><br>Fuel-efficient EcoBoost engine<br>Automatic transmission<br>Front-wheel drive (or AWD if applicable)<br>Heated front seats<br>Power drivers seat<br>Dual-zone automatic climate control<br>SYNC infotainment system with voice controls<br>Bluetooth hands-free connectivity<br>Rearview backup camera<br>Remote keyless entry<br>Push-button start<br>Cruise control<br>Power windows, locks, and mirrors<br>Alloy wheels<br>Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls<br>AM/FM/CD audio system with USB and auxiliary inputs<br>Fold-flat rear seats for expanded cargo space<br>Advanced airbag system and traction control<br><br>The 2017 Ford Escape SE offers a smooth ride, confident handling, and plenty of cargo room, making it an excellent choice for families, commuters, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Meticulously inspected by our dealership team, this SUV is ready for its next owner.<br><br>Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see why the Ford Escape continues to be one of the most popular compact SUVs on the road. Financing options available, and trade-ins are welcome.

2017 Ford Escape

137,348 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14233268

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
137,348KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G90HUE26877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17MW0625
  • Mileage 137,348 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Escape SE Well-Equipped, Comfortable & Ready for the Road

Experience the perfect combination of versatility, comfort, and efficiency with this 2017 Ford Escape SE. This stylish SUV is designed to handle daily commutes, family adventures, and weekend getaways with ease. With its spacious interior, modern technology, and impressive safety features, the Escape SE delivers exceptional value for drivers seeking a dependable and practical vehicle.

Key Features Include:

Fuel-efficient EcoBoost engine
Automatic transmission
Front-wheel drive (or AWD if applicable)
Heated front seats
Power driver's seat
Dual-zone automatic climate control
SYNC infotainment system with voice controls
Bluetooth hands-free connectivity
Rearview backup camera
Remote keyless entry
Push-button start
Cruise control
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Alloy wheels
Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls
AM/FM/CD audio system with USB and auxiliary inputs
Fold-flat rear seats for expanded cargo space
Advanced airbag system and traction control

The 2017 Ford Escape SE offers a smooth ride, confident handling, and plenty of cargo room, making it an excellent choice for families, commuters, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Meticulously inspected by our dealership team, this SUV is ready for its next owner.

Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see why the Ford Escape continues to be one of the most popular compact SUVs on the road. Financing options available, and trade-ins are welcome.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
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Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2017 Ford Escape