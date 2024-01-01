Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span class=weight-bold style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bold; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5;>XLT</span><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span><span class=text-light style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #999999; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5;>4WD SuperCrew 145 Very Sharp Black on Grey with Back up Camera Drives and Handles Amazing Like New Hwy kms Drives like a Dream Clean CLean Must Be Seen @ 1682 Gore Rd bartscars.ca where Barts the Best   !    so Be Smart See Bart </span></p>

2017 Ford F-150

302,941 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 145"

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 145"

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

  1. 1714834689
  2. 1714834694
  3. 1714834699
  4. 1714834706
  5. 1714834713
  6. 1714834719
  7. 1714834726
  8. 1714834734
  9. 1714834740
  10. 1714834746
  11. 1714834753
  12. 1714834761
  13. 1714834767
  14. 1714834773
  15. 1714834777
  16. 1714834786
  17. 1714834792
  18. 1714834797
  19. 1714834804
  20. 1714834810
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
302,941KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E89HFA04243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 302,941 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 145" Very Sharp Black on Grey with Back up Camera Drives and Handles Amazing Like New Hwy kms Drives like a Dream Clean CLean Must Be Seen @ 1682 Gore Rd bartscars.ca where Barts the Best   !    so " Be Smart See Bart "

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 145
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 145" 302,941 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE FWD 4dr for sale in London, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE FWD 4dr 223,898 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX AWD 4dr for sale in London, ON
2017 Kia Sorento LX AWD 4dr 151,387 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150