$17,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 145"
2017 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 145"
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
302,941KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E89HFA04243
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 302,941 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 145" Very Sharp Black on Grey with Back up Camera Drives and Handles Amazing Like New Hwy kms Drives like a Dream Clean CLean Must Be Seen @ 1682 Gore Rd bartscars.ca where Barts the Best ! so " Be Smart See Bart "
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
