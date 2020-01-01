2017 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features ONE OWNER Back-Up Camera Accident Free Lease Return Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection CLEAN CARFAX SMOKE FREE Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Top Condition Pet Free

