$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit
XLT-Wheelchair Accessible Side Lift
2017 Ford Transit
XLT-Wheelchair Accessible Side Lift
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # FTX-708
- Mileage 59,975 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Transit XLT T-350 148" WB Passenger Wagon, Mid Roof, Wheelchair Accessible Side Lift, Only 59,975 km. 8 Passengers plus Wheelchair Occupant.
Wheelchair Lift Platform 30.25"x 44", Entry Height of 58", Interior Height of 67".
One Owner, Accident Free.
Contact our Sales Department for Further Details.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Goldline Mobility and Conversions
Email Goldline Mobility and Conversions
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
Call Dealer
519-453-XXXX(click to show)
519-453-0480
Alternate Numbers1-800-561-9621
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-453-0480