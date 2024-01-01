Menu
<p>2017 Ford Transit XLT T-350 148 WB Passenger Wagon, Mid Roof, Wheelchair Accessible Side Lift, Only 59,975 km. 8 Passengers plus Wheelchair Occupant.</p><p>Wheelchair Lift Platform 30.25x 44, Entry Height of 58, Interior Height of 67.</p><p>One Owner, Accident Free.</p><p>Contact our Sales Department for Further Details.</p><p>www.goldlinemobility.com</p>

59,975 KM

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

59,975KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FBZX2CGXHKB30489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # FTX-708
  • Mileage 59,975 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Transit XLT T-350 148" WB Passenger Wagon, Mid Roof, Wheelchair Accessible Side Lift, Only 59,975 km. 8 Passengers plus Wheelchair Occupant.

Wheelchair Lift Platform 30.25"x 44", Entry Height of 58", Interior Height of 67".

One Owner, Accident Free.

Contact our Sales Department for Further Details.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Convenience

Remote Starter

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

