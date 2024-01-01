$23,991+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van
2500
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFF9H1208570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Power Options
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
