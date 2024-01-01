Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van

135,000 KM

Details Features

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van

2500

Watch This Vehicle
12005413

2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van

2500

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1733938760
  2. 1733938760
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFF9H1208570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Power Options

Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD for sale in London, ON
2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD 167,000 KM $8,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i AWD for sale in London, ON
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30i AWD 84,000 KM $27,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi Q5 S-LINE Quattro Progressiv for sale in London, ON
2016 Audi Q5 S-LINE Quattro Progressiv 162,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Savana Cargo Van