$22,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 4 , 9 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10608462

FS:16847 VIN: KMHD84LF9HU170293

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 134,945 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Sunroof Rear Mounted Spare Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Remote Trunk Release Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Door Map Pockets Safety Traction Control Active Handling Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Security Anti-Theft Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

