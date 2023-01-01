Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

134,945 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

NAV LEATHER SUNROOF LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

134,945KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10608462
  • Stock #: FS:16847
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9HU170293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,945 KM

Vehicle Description

NAV LEATHER SUNROOF LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888!
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments!
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Mounted Spare

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

