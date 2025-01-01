Menu
All-In Price: $14,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available! SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190
Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us! Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5
You'll get a trustworthy Hyundai Elantra LIMITED 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)
SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:
1.     Safety Certificate
2.     200 Point Inspection
3.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms 4.     Brake Service & Paint Protection
5.     90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty
6.     Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change
7.     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail
8.     Carfax History Verified Report
9.     3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)
10.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan! Financing: Better than bank rates! We'll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild! Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade! Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

Hyundai Driver Assistance Safety Features:
Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Automatic Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Automatic Headlights,  Enhanced Parking Aid with  Rear Park Sensors.

Hyundai High-Value Features:
Navigation/GPS, Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Sunroof, Heated Leather Sport Seats with, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Smart Key, Keyless Push Button Start, & A/C!
We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

135,000 KM

Location

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

519-697-0190

Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF8HU133381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

