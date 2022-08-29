2017 Hyundai Tucson

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9202099

9202099 Stock #: SP2879

SP2879 VIN: KM8J33A44HU476444

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Accident Free Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor CLEAN CARFAX Cross-Traffic Alert

