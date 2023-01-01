Menu
2017 Jaguar XE

64,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2017 Jaguar XE

2017 Jaguar XE

35t Supercharged V6+ApplePlay+GPS+Camera+BlindSpot

2017 Jaguar XE

35t Supercharged V6+ApplePlay+GPS+Camera+BlindSpot

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9899561
  Stock #: SP3032
  VIN: SAJAK4BV8HA961838

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 6.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

XE AWD+Blind Spot Monitor+Driver Condition Monitor+Collision Alert+Xenon Lights+Sunroof+Navigation+Backup Camera+Power Heated Leather Seats & Steering Wheel+Front & Rear Parking Sensors+Power Trunk+Heated Windshield+Meridian Surround Sound System+XM Radio+2 Keys+

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 70 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$30,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail 

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

