$30,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-697-0190
2017 Jaguar XE
35t Supercharged V6+ApplePlay+GPS+Camera+BlindSpot
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9899561
- Stock #: SP3032
- VIN: SAJAK4BV8HA961838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 6.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C
**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**
XE AWD+Blind Spot Monitor+Driver Condition Monitor+Collision Alert+Xenon Lights+Sunroof+Navigation+Backup Camera+Power Heated Leather Seats & Steering Wheel+Front & Rear Parking Sensors+Power Trunk+Heated Windshield+Meridian Surround Sound System+XM Radio+2 Keys+
Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!
--519-697-0190--
Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA
OVER 70 VEHICLES IN STOCK!
$30,999
Taxes and licencing extra
NO HIDDEN FEES
Price Includes:
-> Safety Certificate
-> 3 Months Warranty
-> Oil Change
-> CarFax Report
-> Full Interior and exterior detail
Operating Hours:
Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Sunday: Closed
Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!
Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit
Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.
90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info
WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CARead Less Vehicle Features
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.