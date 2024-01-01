$19,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Limited FWD
Location
That Car Place
443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
519-686-7253
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
145,654KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJLDS7HW664118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TRD37
- Mileage 145,654 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 JEEP CHEROKEE LIMITED
Save time money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add HST! We offer 150+ Vehicles on site with financing for our customers regardless of credit. We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get into the car of your dreams. We need your trade-in! We have a hassle free top dollar trade process and offer a free evaluation on your car. We will buy your vehicle even if you do not buy one from us!
THAT CAR PLACE - Been in business for 27 years, we are OMVIC Certified and Member of UCDA earning your trust so you can buy with confidence.
150+ VEHICLES! ONE LOCATION!
USED VEHICLE MARKET PRICING! We use an exclusive 3rd party marketing tool that accurately monitors vehicle prices to guarantee our customers get the best value.
OUR POLICY! Zero Pressure and Hassle-Free sales staff. Zero Hidden Admin Fees. Just honesty and integrity at no additional charge!
HISTORY: Free Carfax report included with every vehicle.
AWARDS:
National Dealer of the Year Winner of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction
Voted #1 Best Used Car Dealership in London, Ont. 2014 to 2024
Winner of Top Choice Award 6 years from 2015 to 2024
Winner of London's Readers Choice Award 2014 to 2023
A+ Accredited Better Business Bureau rating
FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards all vehicles go through an intensive inspection
RECONDITIONING: Any Pads or Rotors below 50% material will be replaced. You will receive a semi-synthetic oil-lube-filter and cleanup.
*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*
**Payments are based off qualifying monthly term & 4.9% interest. Qualifying term and rate of borrowing varies by lender. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle with a purchase price of $10000 at 4.9% over 60 month term is $1499.78. Rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Certified.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
