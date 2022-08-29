Menu
2017 Kia Forte

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,249

+ tax & licensing
Sport Motors

519-697-0190

EX+Camera+New Brakes+ApplePlay+Heated Seats+A/C

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9095101
  • Stock #: SP2863R
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A81HE006163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 5.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

EX+Rear View Camera+Apple CarPlay+Android Auto+Heated Seats+Brand New Front & Rear Brakes+Cruise Control+Keyless Push Button Start & Entry+2 Keys

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

-> Brand New Front & Rear Brake Pads 

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
ONE OWNER
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

