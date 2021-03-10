Menu
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

6,000 KM

Details

$67,999

+ tax & licensing
$67,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

V6 HSE 4x4 TECH+360 CAM+ONLY 6000 KM+ACCIDENT FREE

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

V6 HSE 4x4 TECH+360 CAM+ONLY 6000 KM+ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certification

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$67,999

+ taxes & licensing

6,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6778952
  • Stock #: SP2382
  • VIN: SALWR2FV6HA173115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE Owner! Clean CarFax! Canadian Vehicle! Balance of Land Rover Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

Range Rover Sport HSE 3.0L V6 Supercharged 4x4+Navigation+360 Camera+Adaptive Cruise Control+Lane Departure Warning+Power Memory Heated & Cooled Leather Seats+Heated Steering Wheel+Rear Heated Seats+Panoramic Sunroof+Xenon Lights+Front & Rear Parking Sensors+Power Lift Gate+Keyless Push Button Start & Entry+Balance of Land Rover Factory Warranty (Valid Until December 3rd, 2022) Vehicle Was Sold Brand New on December 3rd, 2018. 6000 Original Kms. Vehicle is EXCELLENT. NEW CONDITION!

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$67,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Balance of Range Rover Comprehensive Factory Warranty (4 Years or 80,000 KMs)

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Air Suspension
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Navigation System
ONE OWNER
Back-Up Camera
Accident Free
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Top Condition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

519-697-6465
