Menu
Account
Sign In
EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

137,698 KM

Details Description Features

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 10894578
  2. 10894578
  3. 10894578
  4. 10894578
  5. 10894578
  6. 10894578
  7. 10894578
  8. 10894578
  9. 10894578
  10. 10894578
  11. 10894578
  12. 10894578
  13. 10894578
  14. 10894578
  15. 10894578
  16. 10894578
  17. 10894578
  18. 10894578
  19. 10894578
  20. 10894578
  21. 10894578
  22. 10894578
Contact Seller

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
137,698KM
Used
VIN JA32U2FU9HU603650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:16985
  • Mileage 137,698 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

Used 2017 RAM 2500 EXCELLENT CONDITION LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON
2017 RAM 2500 EXCELLENT CONDITION LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 82,172 KM $35,495 + tax & lic
Used 2008 GMC Acadia AWD 7 PASSENGER MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON
2008 GMC Acadia AWD 7 PASSENGER MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 293,347 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Nissan Sentra WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK for sale in London, ON
2007 Nissan Sentra WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT | 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK 199,547 KM $2,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer