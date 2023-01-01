Menu
2017 RAM 1500

111,000 KM

Details Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 4x4+Camera+Cruise

2017 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 4x4+Camera+Cruise

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

111,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9618142
  • Stock #: SP2966
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT7HS742927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Split Bench Seat
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Conventional Spare Tire

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

519-697-6465
