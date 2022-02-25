2017 Subaru Forester...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8357184

8357184 Stock #: SP2713

SP2713 VIN: JF2SJEMC1HH426317

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Push Button Start Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Liftgate Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Cargo shade Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Windows Panoramic Roof Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

