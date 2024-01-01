Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Toyota 4Runner

282,047 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota 4Runner

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota 4Runner

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1716692115
  2. 1716692123
  3. 1716692130
  4. 1716692137
  5. 1716692145
  6. 1716692151
  7. 1716692158
  8. 1716692168
  9. 1716692176
  10. 1716692183
  11. 1716692191
  12. 1716692199
  13. 1716692209
  14. 1716692217
  15. 1716692225
  16. 1716692235
  17. 1716692241
  18. 1716692248
  19. 1716692254
  20. 1716692261
  21. 1716692267
  22. 1716692272
  23. 1716692277
  24. 1716692282
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
282,047KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR5H5411038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 282,047 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 Fiat 500 for sale in London, ON
2013 Fiat 500 97,102 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota 4Runner for sale in London, ON
2017 Toyota 4Runner 282,047 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis for sale in London, ON
2005 Mercury Grand Marquis 244,822 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota 4Runner