2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
ONE Owner! Clean CarFax! Off Lease From Alfa Romeo! Balance of Alfa Romeo Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C.
Stelvio TI Sport AWD+Red Sport Leather Power Memory Seats & Steering Wheel+Rear View Camera+Driver's Assist Safety Package Level 2 Includes: Blind Spot Sensors+Lane Departure+Adaptive Cruise Control+Collision Alert+Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam+Enhanced Parking Aid With Front & Rear Park Sensors+Proximity Keyless Push Button Start+Engine Remote Start+Power Lift Gate+Pano Roof+Harmon/Kardon Audio+Upgraded Calipers+Navigation+2 Keys+Balance of Alfa Romeo Comprehensive Factory Warranty Valid Until May 23rd, 2022 or 80,000 Kms
$40,999
Taxes and licencing extra
NO HIDDEN FEES
Price Includes:
-> Safety Certificate
-> 3 Months Warranty
-> Oil Change
-> CarFax Report
-> Full Interior and exterior detail.
-> Balance of Alfa Romeo Factory Warranty
Operating Hours:
Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Sunday: Closed
Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!
Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit
