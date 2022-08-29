Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW M4

39,000 KM

Details Description Features

$84,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$84,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
2018 BMW M4

2018 BMW M4

Cabriolet Competition Tech+New Tires+Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW M4

Cabriolet Competition Tech+New Tires+Clean Carfax

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$84,999

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9095122
  • Stock #: SP2787
  • VIN: WBS4Z9C59JEA24218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sakhir-orange metallic
  • Interior Colour Full leather Merino/black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Clean Carfax! Canadian Vehicle! Balance of BMW Comprehensive Factory Warranty! Finance Today, Rates Starting @ 5.33% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C.

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

M4 Cabriolet Competition Tech+Brand New Michelin Pilot Sport Tires+Intelligent Safety+Pedestrain Warning+Frontal Collision Warning+Lane Departure Warning+Blind Spot Detection+Park Assistant PDC+BMW Sport Seats+Wireless Apple CarPlay+Rear View Camera & 360 Camera+Navigation+Power Leather Heated Memory Seats & Steering Wheel+Rear Parking Sensors+Keyless Push Button Start & Entry+Balance of Comprehensive Factory Warranty Until Feburay 15th, 2023 or 80,000 KM

-Adaptive M chassis

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK!

$84,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate

-> Balance of Comprehensive Factory Warranty Until June 26th,2023 or 80,000 KM

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Full Interior and exterior detail.

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

Ask for Extended warranty! Starting @ only $199 

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
ONE OWNER
Accident Free
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
CLEAN CARFAX

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sport Motors

2016 Ford Focus SE+N...
 70,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 96,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 175,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

Call Dealer

519-697-XXXX

(click to show)

519-697-0190

Alternate Numbers
519-697-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory