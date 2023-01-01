Menu
2018 Ford F-550

68,306 KM

Details Description Features

$76,900

+ tax & licensing
$76,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2018 Ford F-550

2018 Ford F-550

XL,REG.CAB.DUMP TRUCK

2018 Ford F-550

XL,REG.CAB.DUMP TRUCK

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$76,900

+ taxes & licensing

68,306KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144095
  • Stock #: C00258
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT2JEC00258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Vinyl
  • Body Style Dump Box
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 68,306 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

F550.regular cab dump.6.7 V8 turbo diesel.4X4.12 FT.steel del dump body.chrome pkg.trailer tow and brake.box,frame and wheels are going out for paint.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

