2018 Ford F-550

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$76,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 3 0 6 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10144095

10144095 Stock #: C00258

C00258 VIN: 1FDUF5HT2JEC00258

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray Vinyl

Body Style Dump Box

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 68,306 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Brake Assist Dual Rear Wheels Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Front Head Air Bag Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Turbocharged

