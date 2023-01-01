$76,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-550
XL,REG.CAB.DUMP TRUCK
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Vinyl
- Body Style Dump Box
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 68,306 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
F550.regular cab dump.6.7 V8 turbo diesel.4X4.12 FT.steel del dump body.chrome pkg.trailer tow and brake.box,frame and wheels are going out for paint.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Dual Rear Wheels
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Turbocharged
