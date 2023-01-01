$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford Mustang
Ecoboost Premium+ApplePlay+Camera+CLEAN CARFAX
2018 Ford Mustang
Ecoboost Premium+ApplePlay+Camera+CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
71,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FA6P8TH7J5150283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NAVY
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sport Motors
2016 Chrysler 200 C+GPS+Roof+Camera+Leather+RMT Start+CLEAN CARFAX 124,000 KM $15,499 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento SX 7 Passenger V6 AWD+Roof+Blind Spot+CLEAN CARFAX 126,000 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE+GPS+Roof+Heated Leather+CLEAN CARFAX 114,000 KM $23,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Sport Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Motors
Sport Motors
1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
Call Dealer
519-697-XXXX(click to show)
519-697-0190
Alternate Numbers519-697-6465
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sport Motors
519-697-0190
2018 Ford Mustang