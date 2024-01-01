Menu
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Gmc Terrain or just a Gmc Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Gmc Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Gmc Terrains or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW GMC TERRAIN!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW GMC TERRAIN INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Gmc Terrain
* Finished in Black, makes this Gmc look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2018 GMC Terrain

108,732 KM

Details Description

$28,499

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

SLE

SLE

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

108,732KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 108,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Gmc Terrain or just a Gmc Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Gmc Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Gmc Terrains or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW GMC TERRAIN!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW GMC TERRAIN INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Gmc Terrain
* Finished in Black, makes this Gmc look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto West

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-XXXX

519-473-7888

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

