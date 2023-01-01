Menu
One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $19,999
SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY
Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5
You'll get a trustworthy Hyundai Elantra Preferred 100+ Vehicles in ONE location Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!
Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!
Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!
Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!
Every Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certificate 200- Point Inspection Brake Service & Paint Protection 90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail Free Carfax History Verified Report 3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio) Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM) This Elantra  GL SE is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, Sunroof, & Rust Proofed We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190! WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

2018 Hyundai Elantra

84,000 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SE+Sunroof+ApplePlay+Camera+Tinted+CLEAN CARFAX

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SE+Sunroof+ApplePlay+Camera+Tinted+CLEAN CARFAX

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF4JU699821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ø   One Owner! Clean Carfax! Accident Free! All-In Price: $19,999

Ø  SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY

Ø  Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Ø  Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

Ø  You’ll get a trustworthy Hyundai Elantra Preferred

Ø  100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Ø  Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Ø  Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Ø  Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Ø  Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Ø  Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Ø  Every Vehicle Comes With:

>     Safety Certificate

>     200- Point Inspection

>     Brake Service & Paint Protection

>     90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

>     Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

>     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

>     Free Carfax History Verified Report

>     3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

>     Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

Ø  This Elantra  GL SE is equipped with Intelligent Driver Safety Assist: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, USB Input, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Comfort Access Key System, Keyless Push Button Start, Sunroof, & Rust Proofed

Ø  We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

Ø  WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-XXXX

519-697-0190

519-697-6465
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2018 Hyundai Elantra